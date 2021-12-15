Alex Orji flips commitment, signs with Michigan

The University Michigan gets its hands on another quarterback, this time from Sachse High School.

Alex Orji, the Mustang starter for the last two seasons, signs his letter of intent to play for the Wolverines next season. Orji originally committed to Virginia Tech last April, but since flipped his decision after head coach Justin Fuente was dismissed.

A three-star recruit according to 247sports, Orji had 76 touchdowns and over 5,580 totals yards in his Mustang career. He led Sachse to the playoffs both seasons and was a District 9-6A first-team selection each year.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]