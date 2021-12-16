Subscribe
City of Sachse names first assistant city manager

by | Dec 16, 2021

At the start of the new year, the city of Sachse’s first assistant city manager will report for duty.

Director of Strategic Services, Lauren Rose, was promoted to the new position effective Jan. 3. The city announced the promotion of Rose, 31, in a press release Dec. 7.

Rose’s new salary will be $150,000, and will take effect when she steps into the new role. She has worked for the city since 2018.

As the Assistant City Manager, Rose will aid City Manager Gina Nash in developing, planning, and implementing Sachse’s goals and objectives by providing high-level administrative direction to assigned departments: including Finance, Parks and Recreation, Human Resources, Information Technology, Communications and Neighborhood Services.

In the four years Rose has worked for the city of Sachse, aside from her current position, she has served as assistant to the city manager and as strategic services manager.

Rose has been in her current position since 2021. She oversees the Information Technology and Neighborhood Services divisions within the city manager’s office. She also leads the team responsible for the city’s website, social content and media communications.

Additionally, Rose represents the city manager’s office at key city meetings and provides policy and procedure recommendations in preparation for presenting all city staff reports.

City Manager Gina Nash said the position of director of strategic services will not be replaced, and the responsibilities will be handled by the assistant city manager.

“Lauren is already an integral member of the city’s core executive leadership team, and she offers both a high level of professionalism and deep expertise to assume the responsibilities of our newly created assistant city manager position,” Nash said. “Her knowledge of both the city’s operations and our community will be a valuable asset in continuing to provide a high-level of professional service in all of its work.” 

As assistant city manager, Rose will attend city council and other public meetings and represent the city manager’s office as a member and liaison to city boards and other key groups. She will also lead planning and implementation for improved procedures, methods and systems to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of city operations.

Rose is a member of the Texas City Management Association Advocacy Committee, the International City/County Management Association and the North Texas City Management Association. She has also held a variety of other leadership positions and titles.

Prior to working in Sachse, Rose served as Assistant to the City Manager and Management Analyst for the city of Mesquite.

Rose earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Austin College in 2013, and a Master of Public Administration from The Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University in 2014.

Evolve Biologics breaks ground on new facility

Dec 16, 2021

Evolve Biologics breaks ground on new facility

Dec 16, 2021 |

Shortly after the opening of Trinity Hospital, Sachse is poised to continue growing its footprint in the healthcare industry. Evolve Biologics, Inc., a Canadian-based biotechnology company specializing in protein extraction from blood plasma, held a groundbreaking...

read more
Garland ISD scores points with esports teams

Dec 16, 2021

Garland ISD scores points with esports teams

Dec 16, 2021 |

Students in the Garland ISD esports program are challenging the notion that video games are a waste of time. Esports, the competitive playing of video games, has rapidly expanded since 2010. Every year, there are various competitions that have tens of thousands of...

read more
Alex Orji flips commitment, signs with Michigan

Dec 15, 2021

Alex Orji flips commitment, signs with Michigan

Dec 15, 2021 | ,

The University Michigan gets its hands on another quarterback, this time from Sachse High School. Alex Orji, the Mustang starter for the last two seasons, signs his letter of intent to play for the Wolverines next season. Orji originally committed to Virginia Tech...

read more
Primary filings draw to a close

Dec 14, 2021

Primary filings draw to a close

Dec 14, 2021 |

The Republican and Democrat filing period for the March 1, 2022 primaries closed with several candidates drawing challengers in their perspective races. Filing closed Monday, Dec. 13 and candidates for county-level offices signed up with county political party chairs,...

read more
Sachse dominates Lakeview Centennial

Dec 10, 2021

Sachse dominates Lakeview Centennial

Dec 10, 2021 | ,

Opening District 9-6A competition, Sachse dominated reigning district champion Lakeview Centennial 60-11 Friday night. Charish Thompson opened the game with seven straight points from the Lady Mustangs, who forced 18 Patriot turnovers in the first half. Lakeview...

read more
Lavon resident joins primary race

Dec 9, 2021

Lavon resident joins primary race

Dec 9, 2021 |

A Lavon man has thrown his hat in for the upcoming primaries, where he will seek the Democratic nomination for Collin County judge. Josh Murray said he is understanding of those with differing political views, and he is empathic to their concerns but added that he...

read more
Primary races heat up; filing ends Dec. 13

Dec 9, 2021

Primary races heat up; filing ends Dec. 13

Dec 9, 2021 |

Several new candidates have filed for a spot on the ballot in the March 1, 2022, primary elections, seeking nominations for positions throughout the state and counties. Filing will close Dec. 13 and candidates for county-level offices sign up with county political...

read more
GISD trustees receive human resources audit report

Dec 9, 2021

GISD trustees receive human resources audit report

Dec 9, 2021 |

The Garland ISD held a special board meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 30, to receive a report on the internal audit of its human resources department. It also received 16 total recommendations on how to improve the department’s structure and efficiency going forward. This was...

read more
