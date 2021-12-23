Lady Mustangs dominate in district victory

The Sachse Lady Mustangs continued their strong district run in defeating North Garland 67-14 Tuesday afternoon.

Sachse (3-0, 10-6) outscored North Garland 22-1 in the first quarter and led 41-4 at the halftime break.

Three different Lady Mustangs finished in double figures, with Neenah George scoring 20 points and Criselle Mendoza and Londyn Oliphant adding 11 apiece. Crislyn Rose, the team’s leading scorer for the season, had just two points against the Raiders.

Sachse will travel to Duncanville for their final non-district tournament of the season next Tuesday.

