Lady Mustangs dominate in district victory

by | Dec 23, 2021 | Latest, Sports

The Sachse Lady Mustangs continued their strong district run in defeating North Garland 67-14 Tuesday afternoon.

Sachse (3-0, 10-6) outscored North Garland 22-1 in the first quarter and led 41-4 at the halftime break.

Three different Lady Mustangs finished in double figures, with Neenah George scoring 20 points and Criselle Mendoza and Londyn Oliphant adding 11 apiece. Crislyn Rose, the team’s leading scorer for the season, had just two points against the Raiders.

Sachse will travel to Duncanville for their final non-district tournament of the season next Tuesday.

Related News

Sachse guards lead way in close victory

Sachse guards lead way in close victory

Dec 23, 2021 | ,

The Sachse Mustangs survived their first district game of the season, defeating North Garland 55-49 Tuesday night. It was a close game in the first half with the two teams combining to score just eight points in the second quarter. The four Mustang guards hit double...

read more
FDA approves COVID pill

FDA approves COVID pill

Dec 22, 2021 |

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 Wednesday, Dec. 22. The antiviral pill is the first authorized to treat people with COVID-19 at home before they need to be hospitalized....

read more
Evolve Biologics breaks ground on new facility

Evolve Biologics breaks ground on new facility

Dec 16, 2021 |

Shortly after the opening of Trinity Hospital, Sachse is poised to continue growing its footprint in the healthcare industry. Evolve Biologics, Inc., a Canadian-based biotechnology company specializing in protein extraction from blood plasma, held a groundbreaking...

read more
Garland ISD scores points with esports teams

Garland ISD scores points with esports teams

Dec 16, 2021 |

Students in the Garland ISD esports program are challenging the notion that video games are a waste of time. Esports, the competitive playing of video games, has rapidly expanded since 2010. Every year, there are various competitions that have tens of thousands of...

read more
City of Sachse names first assistant city manager

City of Sachse names first assistant city manager

Dec 16, 2021 |

At the start of the new year, the city of Sachse's first assistant city manager will report for duty. Director of Strategic Services, Lauren Rose, was promoted to the new position effective Jan. 3. The city announced the promotion of Rose, 31, in a press release Dec....

read more
Alex Orji flips commitment, signs with Michigan

Alex Orji flips commitment, signs with Michigan

Dec 15, 2021 | ,

The University Michigan gets its hands on another quarterback, this time from Sachse High School. Alex Orji, the Mustang starter for the last two seasons, signs his letter of intent to play for the Wolverines next season. Orji originally committed to Virginia Tech...

read more
Primary filings draw to a close

Primary filings draw to a close

Dec 14, 2021 |

The Republican and Democrat filing period for the March 1, 2022 primaries closed with several candidates drawing challengers in their perspective races. Filing closed Monday, Dec. 13 and candidates for county-level offices signed up with county political party chairs,...

read more
Sachse dominates Lakeview Centennial

Sachse dominates Lakeview Centennial

Dec 10, 2021 | ,

Opening District 9-6A competition, Sachse dominated reigning district champion Lakeview Centennial 60-11 Friday night. Charish Thompson opened the game with seven straight points from the Lady Mustangs, who forced 18 Patriot turnovers in the first half. Lakeview...

read more
Lavon resident joins primary race

Lavon resident joins primary race

Dec 9, 2021 |

A Lavon man has thrown his hat in for the upcoming primaries, where he will seek the Democratic nomination for Collin County judge. Josh Murray said he is understanding of those with differing political views, and he is empathic to their concerns but added that he...

read more
Primary races heat up; filing ends Dec. 13

Primary races heat up; filing ends Dec. 13

Dec 9, 2021 |

Several new candidates have filed for a spot on the ballot in the March 1, 2022, primary elections, seeking nominations for positions throughout the state and counties. Filing will close Dec. 13 and candidates for county-level offices sign up with county political...

read more
