Sachse guards lead way in close victory

The Sachse Mustangs survived their first district game of the season, defeating North Garland 55-49 Tuesday night.

It was a close game in the first half with the two teams combining to score just eight points in the second quarter. The four Mustang guards hit double figures in the win, with Chase Upton leading the way with 18 points. Trey Wright added 12 points and RJ Chatman had 11 in the win.

North Garland’s Augustine Chibuke led all scorers with 25 points, but the Raiders inconsistent shooting hurt them in the final quarter.

Sachse’s (1-0, 5-7) next game is at the Tommy Thomas Christmas Tournament at The Colony next Wednesday.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]