Monoclonal antibody treatment exhausted

The state health department announced it has run out of a key treatment to fight the omicron COVID-19 variant, which makes up about 90% of cases in Texas.

On Monday, Dec. 27, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced its regional infusion centers in Austin, El Paso, San Antonio, The Woodlands and Fort Worth, where Collin County residents would seek treatment, have run out of the monoclonal antibody sotrovimab.

According to a news release, the state is out of its current supply and the infusion centers will not be able to offer the treatment until federal authorities ship additional courses to sotrovimab to Texas in January.

Other monoclonal antibodies have not shown to be effective against the omicron variant, the health department said, but the centers will continue to offer those antibodies as prescribed by health care providers for people diagnosed with a non-omicron case of COVID-19.