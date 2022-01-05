Best of balloting now open

Subscribe
Shop local. Eat local. Drink local. Now cast your ballot and Vote local.

Voting for the annual Best of Sachse contest is now open and will continue through the end of the month.

Whether you’ve lived in the Sachse area one year or 10 years, we know you’ve cultivated a list of favorite places to eat and drink as well as some favorite service professionals.

Well, now is the time to share your thoughts and cast your ballot for best places to eat, drink and shop as well as best professional services, best health, beauty and fitness services, best medical, best senior living and best community/lifestyle.

These businesses need to be recognized for their efforts and so do you! You could win $100 for simply filling out a ballot with your choice in at least ten categories. Return it to The Sachse News at 110 N. Ballard Ave. in Wylie by the deadline to be entered in a drawing to win.

Ballots for this popular annual poll will be available weekly online at sachsenews.com or in future January issues of the News. Winners in all categories will be announced in March.

Click here to download the ballot.

