Police find missing person

Sachse Police found the resident who went missing around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.

Somnuek Thangsongcharoen, 77, who also goes by Mia, went missing around 10 p.m. last night near the 3400 block of Sachse Road walking toward 6th Street and Salmon Street.

The police said Thangsongcharoen has dementia and does not speak English.

Thangsongcharoen is known to sit in unlocked vehicles, per the statement, so residents were encouraged to check their cars for her.

As of publication, Sachse Police have not indicated where they located the missing resident.

