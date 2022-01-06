Police looking for missing woman

Sachse Police are searching for a resident who went missing late last night.

Somnuek Thangsongcharoen, 77, who also goes by Mia, went missing around 10 p.m. last night near the 3400 block of Sachse Road walking toward 6th Street and Salmon Street. She is listed at 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds.

The police said Thangsongcharoen has dementia and does not speak English. According to police, she was last seen wearing a puffy navy jacket, black pants and slippers.

Thangsongcharoen is known to sit in unlocked vehicles, per the statement, so residents are encouraged to check their cars for her.

Residents with any information on Thangsongcharoen should call 911 or the Sachse Police Department’s Administrative line at (972) 495-2271.

