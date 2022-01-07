Daddy-Daughter dance set for February

Now that the holiday season has passed, it’s time to polish your dance moves before Sachse’s annual Daddy/Daughter Dance.

The dance will be held Feb. 18, from 7-9 p.m., and takes place inside the gymnasium of the Michael J. Felix Community Center, located at 3815 E Sachse Road.

The event, an annual staple of the city’s programming since 2005, returns after last year’s dance was canceled because of the pandemic. The previous dance, held in February 2020 hosted almost 200 fathers and daughters.

Admission costs $15 per couple, and fathers can bring an additional daughter for $5 each. Recreation Manager Cynthia Wiseman said there are no COVID-19-related restrictions at this year’s event, but there is a cap on the number of attendees.

Registration slots fill up fast, said Wiseman, and residents are encouraged to reserve sooner rather than later to guarantee themselves a spot at the dance.

There are two ways to sign up to attend: in-person at the community center or visiting cityofsachse.com/150/Parks-Recreation. All attendees must register prior to the event, as no walk-in traffic will be allowed.

For the full story, see the Jan. 6 issue of the Sachse News.