Dallas County opens additional testing sites

Amid a national testing shortage, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) will open four additional testing sites.

The new facilities in Dallas County will be for anyone who needs a PCR COVID test. In addition to COVID tests, flu tests will be available at some locations.

DCHHS is partnering with Dallas College, the city of Irving, the city of Dallas Parks and Recreation Department, and Fair Park to open four additional drive-thru testing facilities.

“DCHHS is continuing to work to expand access to testing across Dallas County. Four new testing sites will open early next week to help meet the demand from the community, and DCHHS is exploring additional testing sites as well,” DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang said. “To help keep our community safe during this winter COVID surge, it is vital that people get tested, continue to wear a mask, and get their vaccine and booster.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), anyone who may have been exposed to someone with COVID should test five days after their exposure, or as soon as symptoms occur.

The testing locations are the following: Dallas College North Lake Campus, located at 5001 N McArthur Boulevard; Trinity View Park, located at 2221 E State Highway 356; Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center, located at 5150 Mark Trail Way; and Fair Park Lot 13, located at 3809 Grand Ave.

The Dallas College and Trinity View Park sites open Monday, Jan. 10. Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center will begin testing Tuesday, Jan. 11, and the Fair Park facility will open Wednesday, Jan. 13.

PCR and flu tests will be available at every site except for Trinity Park which will only offer PCR testing. Residents who wish to make an appointment may visit mycovidappointment.com, and each facility will be by appointment only.

DCHHS is working to open additional testing sites throughout Dallas County. More information will be available once the sites are ready to operate.

Residents can visit bit.ly/3pZhXlE to find a COVID testing site near them.