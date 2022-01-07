Former Wylie principal publishes autobiography

Despite a childhood riddled with deceit and hardships, Sachse resident Virdie Montgomery said he overcame the odds.

After finding himself with a little free time recently, Montgomery set out to check off “writing a book” from his bucket list. The result is his autobiography titled, “This Journey, A Rags to Middle Class Story.” Much like his life, his book is not all doom and gloom. It includes humorous anecdotes, personal interactions and philosophies which were developed over time.

Montgomery said multiple people told him he should write a book.

“I’ve always wanted to write a book,” the former Wylie High School principal said. “I’ve always been somebody who likes to tell stories and I’ve had weird things happen to me over the years.”

He said he started writing the book many times, but because he was so busy with work and life, he never finished one chapter. In the summer of 2020, after he retired from an eight-year career as the principal of WHS and accepted a job at Wylie Preparatory Academy, Montgomery finally had enough time to finish that first chapter and more.

“I found once I started it, I found a flow,” Montgomery said. “I set up a table of contents, I wanted to do it chronologically. I started with chapter titles then those changed as I went.”

