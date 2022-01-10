Subscribe
Dallas County tax offices closing to public

by | Jan 10, 2022 | Latest

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb, Dallas County announced some of its offices would suspend in-person services.

In the interest of public health, all Dallas County Tax Office locations will close to the public for face-to face transactions until further notice beginning Tuesday, Jan. 11. Because of the suspension of in-person business, the office encourages the payment of property taxes online.

Dallas County residents can renew their motor vehicle registrations online or with neighborhood grocery partners after a valid inspection.

Residents can also pay their property taxes online with an eCheck or with a credit or debit card. All credit and debit card transactions are subject to Chase Bank convenience fees.

The Dallas County Tax Office’s Customer Care Center is available to assist taxpayers with questions regarding property taxes, motor vehicle registrations and title concerns Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., at 214-653-7811.

“We know this is a difficult time for all our residents and we are working diligently to make sure that all our services have an alternate process while we are closed to the public for face-to-face transactions,” Dallas County Tax Collector/Assessor John Ames said.  “As always, we look forward to serving your needs.”

Ames said he encouraged residents to visit dallascounty.org/tax for additional information, including partnering grocery stores and property tax payment information.

