City, school election filing dates open Jan. 19

The filing period for May 2022 city council and school board elections opens Jan. 19 and run through Feb. 18.

Councils and school boards will officially set the elections for May 7 next month.

Area entities participating in spring elections include the cities of Sachse and Garland Independent School District.

In Sachse, City Council Place 5, currently held by Cullen King; Place 6, currently held by Jeff Bickerstaff; along with mayor, currently held by Mayor Mike Felix will be on the ballot. The mayor and councilmembers are elected at-large, meaning they represent the entire city and all registered voters may vote for all seven places.

Candidate packets are available in the Sachse City Secretary’s office for anyone who intends to seek election.

Garland ISD will have three positions on the ballot: Place 1, Place 2 and Place 3. Those spots are held by Trustees Larry Glick, Johnny Beach and Linda Griffin.

The deadline to file for a place on the ballot is 5 p.m. Feb. 18. The last day to register to vote for the May election is April 7. Early voting will begin April 25 and end May 3 and the election day is May 7.

Times and locations for early voting have yet to be determined but residents can cast their ballot at any location in the county in which they are registered to vote.

In addition, voters will also have the chance to cast their ballot in either the Democrat or Republican primary elections in March. The primary ballot will include several state positions, including governor, attorney general and positions in the Legislature. Also on the ballot will be several county positions, including county judge, county clerk and district clerk among others.

