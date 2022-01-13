Sachse addresses countywide spike in COVID-19 cases

Regular operations continue to be the norm for school and city officials as the number of COVID-19 infections continues to climb because of the omicron variant.

Over 1 million new cases of COVID-19 across the U.S. were reported Monday, Jan. 3, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, marking the highest single day total of cases during the pandemic.

Texas Department of State Health Services reports indicated Collin County had 18,927 active cases of COVID-19 in its Monday, Jan. 10 reporting. Dallas County reported 48,541 active cases Jan. 10.

Sachse’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates a total of 167 new cases as of Thursday, Jan. 6. Over 100 of the cases were in the Dallas County part of the city, while the remaining 57 were in Collin County. Sachse does not update case data on a daily basis.

There has also been a shortage of available COVID tests, increasing the strain on localities aiming to curb the spread of the virus.

Although municipalities and school districts are barred from issuing mask mandates, some ISDs are implementing them.

City Manager Gina Nash said the city is conducting additional cleanings in facilities to try and curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Like most organizations, we are seeing a rise in cases among our employees,” Nash said. “We have taken precautions to help limit exposure and have staff working rotating schedules on a temporary basis to help mitigate the spread.”

For the full story, see the Jan. 13 issue of the Sachse News.