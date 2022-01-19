Dallas County tax offices reopen

The Dallas County Tax Office reopened all branch locations to serve the public Tuesday, Jan. 18 after closing its offices Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Each of the seven offices is committed to providing a safe environment that will allow residents to conduct their business efficiently, while following safety protocols. Most services can be completed

online or by mail.

Property tax payments are due by January 31, 2022.

“All seven of the Dallas County Tax Office locations are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.

to 4:30 p.m. to assist taxpayers with their property tax payments, but we encourage taxpayers to pay

online whenever possible to avoid the crowds,” John R. Ames, Dallas County Tax Assessor/Collector said.

All branches are observing COVID social distancing guidelines with limited lobby space and a mask is required

to enter.

The Dallas County Tax Office’s Customer Care Center is available to assist taxpayers with

questions regarding property taxes, motor vehicle registrations and title concerns Monday through

Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., at 214-653-7811.

“The Dallas County Tax Office encourages citizens who cannot afford to pay in full to make partial payments. Partial payments will be applied and only the remaining balance will be subject to penalties rather than the full original amount due,” Ames said. “Please be safe and conduct your transaction online if possible.”

Residents can visit dallascounty.org/tax for more information and instructions on how to pay property taxes online.