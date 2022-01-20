Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Collin County holds mitigation plan hearing

by | Jan 20, 2022 | Latest

If the winter storm last year proved anything, it pays to be prepared in the event of a natural disaster.

Collin County Assistant Emergency Management Specialist Randall Gurney presented information about the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan during a Wednesday, Jan. 12 public hearing. This was the second of two public meetings on the updated plan, the first of which took place in November 2021.

The purpose of the public hearing was to allow local cities and community members to offer input or ask questions about the 2021 update to the Hazard Mitigation Plan. 

The county’s first plan took effect in 2011, and it was last updated in 2016. The newest version, set to be approved later this year, would be effective for the next five years. 

The first cycle of planning involves internal meetings between Gurney and other county staff followed by the presentation during the two public meetings.

After the county plan is finalized, the county sends it to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) for approval. Following federal and state approval, the plan can then be adopted by city councils within Collin County.

Any city that signs onto the plan can also make town-specific modifications to the plan or add additional procedures to its mitigation plan.

For the full story, see the Jan. 20 issue of the Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

Garland ISD Sub Club rewards key staff

Garland ISD Sub Club rewards key staff

Jan 20, 2022 |

Garland ISD continues to give back to an unsung part of the teaching community, substitute teachers, as part of its longstanding Sub Club. Formed as a partnership between the Garland ISD Education Foundation and the Substitute Office of Garland ISD, the program...

read more
Library hosts Adult Reading Challenge

Library hosts Adult Reading Challenge

Jan 20, 2022 |

For those with reading as a New Year’s resolution, a returning program offers a fun, easy way to stick with it. The Sachse Public Library is bringing back its Adult Reading Challenge program for the fourth consecutive year. Residents interested in participating can...

read more
Voter registration deadline Jan. 31

Voter registration deadline Jan. 31

Jan 20, 2022 |

Texas Secretary of State John Scott reminds all eligible Texas voters to ensure they are registered to vote before the upcoming deadline. The last day to register to vote for the upcoming March 1 primary race is Jan. 31. "Registering to vote in Texas is easy and...

read more
Dallas County tax offices reopen

Dallas County tax offices reopen

Jan 19, 2022 |

The Dallas County Tax Office reopened all branch locations to serve the public Tuesday, Jan. 18 after closing its offices Tuesday, Jan. 11. Each of the seven offices is committed to providing a safe environment that will allow residents to conduct their business...

read more
Garland ISD choice of school window open

Garland ISD choice of school window open

Jan 14, 2022 |

As a choice of school district, Garland ISD allows parents to elect which school they want their children to attend. Each year, GISD has a winter selection window for parents to select preferred schools through the district's Skyward Family Access platform. This...

read more
New maps take effect Jan. 18

New maps take effect Jan. 18

Jan 13, 2022 |

Following the 2020 Census, the Texas Legislature completed the important task of redrawing the electoral maps to be used over the next decade. Three new laws are set to take effect Jan. 18 following their approval during the 87th Legislature. House Bill 1, which sets...

read more
Sachse addresses countywide spike in COVID-19 cases

Sachse addresses countywide spike in COVID-19 cases

Jan 13, 2022 |

Regular operations continue to be the norm for school and city officials as the number of COVID-19 infections continues to climb because of the omicron variant. Over 1 million new cases of COVID-19 across the U.S. were reported Monday, Jan. 3, according to data from...

read more
City, school election filing dates open Jan. 19

City, school election filing dates open Jan. 19

Jan 13, 2022 |

The filing period for May 2022 city council and school board elections opens Jan. 19 and run through Feb. 18. Councils and school boards will officially set the elections for May 7 next month. Area entities participating in spring elections include the cities of...

read more
Dallas County tax offices closing to public

Dallas County tax offices closing to public

Jan 10, 2022 |

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb, Dallas County announced some of its offices would suspend in-person services. In the interest of public health, all Dallas County Tax Office locations will close to the public for face-to face transactions until...

read more
Daddy-Daughter dance set for February

Daddy-Daughter dance set for February

Jan 7, 2022 |

Now that the holiday season has passed, it’s time to polish your dance moves before Sachse’s annual Daddy/Daughter Dance.  The dance will be held Feb. 18, from 7-9 p.m., and takes place inside the gymnasium of the Michael J. Felix Community Center, located at...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021