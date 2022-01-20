Library hosts Adult Reading Challenge

For those with reading as a New Year’s resolution, a returning program offers a fun, easy way to stick with it.

The Sachse Public Library is bringing back its Adult Reading Challenge program for the fourth consecutive year. Residents interested in participating can pick up a log at the library, located at 3815-C Sachse Rd.

Over the past four years, the program has undergone changes. Previously, it required participants to read books from 12 different categories over the whole year. Last year, Library Manager Daniel Laney and his staff modified the program to require readers to read one book from each category per month.

Once a book is read, participants can bring their log back to the library to collect their monthly stamp. Readers can also collect a small monthly prize, while supplies last.

In the past, the library has given out giant candy bars and mason jar pencil holders as its monthly reward for up-to-date participants. He described the extra prizes as a way to keep adults engaged with the program while rewarding them for their continued reading.

“Reading programs, such as summer reading programs for kids, have always been big for libraries,” Laney said. “More recently, libraries have tried to keep adults reading throughout the year.”

For the full story, see the Jan. 20 issue of the Sachse News.