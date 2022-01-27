EDC holds joint meeting

For the first time in half a year, stakeholders in the economic development of Sachse gathered to discuss what worked well and what needs to be planned for the future.

The Sachse Economic Development Corporation (EDC) discussed its progress and goals for 2022 in a joint workshop meeting with council Thursday, Jan. 20.

City Manager Gina Nash presented directors and councilmembers with an overview of the progress made in the Fifth Street District and the development along the Highway 78 corridor. The main objective of the meeting was to brief council on progress made over the past six months and get feedback from EDC directors and councilmembers.

Members of the Sachse Chamber of Commerce also attended the meeting, and Nash said she hopes to incorporate them into future EDC projects.

Nash said the Fifth Street development was coming along well and the infrastructure work the city is doing is near completion. She added two restaurants have signed memorandums of intent with the city and met with Nash, staff and EDC directors Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The Highway 78 corridor was added into TIRZ No. 3 in 2021, said Nash, and incentives for several companies have been approved by council. Councilmembers also named the TIRZ No. 3 Board of Directors at its December meeting.

