King, Felix announce they won’t seek re-election

Two long-standing elected officials, Cullen King and Mayor Mike Felix, publicly announced they would not seek re-election after 12 and 29 years on council, respectively.

The announcements were made during the Sachse City Council regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 18, one day prior to the opening of candidate filings for the May election.

During the special announcement section of the meeting, King and Felix took the time to thank their families for their support, and for the community allowing them to serve.

“This is my time to fade off into the sunset,” King said. “I have had a fantastic run up here, and I am extremely humbled by the support that I’ve received from the citizens of Sachse and being able to serve.”

King said he urged voters to elect someone who brings more diversity to the council. He said he hopes his successor does not look like him and is able to bring a new, fresh perspective.

“It’s been an honor to serve 29 years. I thank the citizens and all the people I’ve served with,” Felix said. “I’ve seen all the changes and been a part of them.”

Assistant Police Chief Steven Baxter presented an amendment to the city’s parking ordinance that would prohibit standing, which is sitting inside a running car, stopping, leaving, or parking any motor vehicle on designated portions of Hudson Drive. The initial proposal was to enforce the amended ordinance during the hours of 12-4:30 p.m.

