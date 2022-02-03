Sachse offices closed; power outages experienced

Although this year’s winter weather has not been as bad as prior years, some of the impacts have been similar.

Sachse schools, which were closed Thursday, Feb. 3 will be closed Friday, Feb. 4 as well because of inclement weather. All sports games scheduled for Thursday and Friday are canceled, but games Saturday, Feb. 5 are still on as scheduled.

Sachse boys and girls basketball will make up their games Monday, Feb. 7 at Wylie High School.

All city offices were closed Feb. 3. because of inclement weather. CWD also canceled all residential and commercial services Feb. 3-4. An announcement will be made Friday about the resumption of service on Saturday, Feb. 5.

For residents still experiencing power outages, they can report power outages by texting OUT to 66267, call (888) 313-4747 or visit oncor.com.