Council debates charter review commission

To review or not review; this is the question the Sachse City Council finds itself contemplating because its last charter review took place in 2013.

Several councilmembers expressed their support for forming a charter review commission, citing that nearby cities review their charters every five to 10 years, during the Tuesday, Jan. 18 workshop meeting.

Councilmember Cullen King said he brought up the idea of a charter review before the November bond election, but was persuaded to table discussions until afterward. With the bond in the rearview mirror, council has started preliminary discussions about a potential review of the Sachse City Charter.

City Manager Gina Nash told councilmembers there was no pressing concern from city staff about any of the language in the charter. She added only a few verbiage inconsistencies needing to be addressed.

Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose should chair the Charter Review Commission, said Nash, because of Rose’s experience with charter reviews in past cities which she has worked.

