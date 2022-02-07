EDC discusses future entertainment

Finding more entertainment options was atop the several Sachse Economic Development Corporation directors’ agendas.

Following discussions during the joint workshop meeting with council earlier that evening, board members debated different entertainment ideas they hope to bring to the city during the regular EDC meeting Thursday, Jan. 20. While they agreed the abrupt ending to the Backyard on Fifth was not optimal, they did not identify a replacement for the event or decide if a renewal was best.

Board member Teddy Kinzer said he thinks the EDC should invite Chase Oaks Pastor Todd Baughman to a meeting to discuss a second year for Backyard on Fifth. He added this would help get feedback from the church about last year’s event and the plausibility of using the space this year.

Director Marcie Harris-Daniel said she wanted to get something scheduled soon so that the city can publicize information about the event. She also mentioned potentially barring other city events from taking place at the same time as Backyard on Fifth, or its replacement, because of concerns about conflicts.

