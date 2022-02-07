Northplace Church celebrates 100 years

Although COVID-19 delayed the true 100th anniversary of Northplace Church, it will take the chance to celebrate its rich history in its 101st year of existence.

The church, located at 2800 Pleasant Valley Road, will celebrate its heritage during the first three weekends of February. Each weekend will explore events central to the church’s three core values: Christ, community and compassion.

Originally, Northplace Church was founded as the Sachse Assembly of God. It began as a small prayer group in 1921, and met inside local houses for its first several years before renting an abandoned bank to serve as the first permanent church.

In 1926, the Sachse Assembly of God acquired land located near the Caboose on Highway 78. The church owned the land until it sold it to Chase Oaks Church for its Woodbridge Campus around 2016, and moved to its current location, lead pastor Bryan Jarrett said.

A majority of the past 100 years the church had a different name: the Sachse Assembly of God, until a rebranding 15 years ago. Jarrett said he hopes Northplace Church will have that longevity.

There was also a key event in the church’s records that transformed the prayer group into a formal church, said Jarrett. He told a story about Miss Day, who had tuberculosis, coming by the prayer group and asking for members to pray for a cure to her illness.

For the full story, see the Feb. 3 issue of the Sachse News.