Trustees approve sub pay increase

As school districts jockey with one another to attract in-demand substitute teachers, they continue to increase the pay and incentives to ensure their schools are fully staffed.

The Garland ISD Board of Trustees considered a $50 pay increase per day to incentivize substitute teachers to fill in across the district during the Tuesday, Jan. 25 regular meeting.

The temporary raise will only continue through March 4 based on the passed resolution, but trustees said they would evaluate an extension if the need continues. Documents shown to the board also indicated it was able to absorb the current increase.

Gradyne Brown, assistant superintendent of human resources, told trustees the high number of teacher and staff absences since January has created a pressing need for substitute teachers.

Brown said the current rates before the increase were $135 for retired GISD certified teachers, $115 for state certified teachers and $100 for teachers who have degrees but lack certification. Those figures will temporarily increase to $185, $165 and $150, respectively.

Trustee Wes Johnson asked about the pay scale and if the incentives for long-term substitute teachers were still in place. Brown clarified the numbers and said the long-term sub incentives will be unaffected.

“One of my big concerns during this whole time is that we have COVID issues going on, but we’ve had problems with long-term subs since the beginning of the year because of resignations before the school year,” Johnson said. “I feel like the ones who have stayed and stuck with us have done us a great service. I would not consider $150 per day a living wage for someone who’s doing a full-time job.”

