Sachse to host COVID-19 booster clinic

by | Feb 8, 2022 | Latest

Sachse residents who wish to receive a COVID-19 booster shot will have a local opportunity in mid-February.

The city announced Tuesday, Feb. 8 it would be hosting a booster shot vaccination clinic Friday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. in conjunction with the Garland Health Department. 

The clinic will be held in the parking lot of the Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center, located at 3815 Sachse Road. It will serve residents in a drive-up model which will allow them to remain inside their vehicles for the duration of the vaccination process.

While the clinic is primarily to provide booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine, a limited amount of first and second doses will be available. Any resident eligible for the vaccine over the age of five will be able to receive a shot.

Residents planning to attend should bring their vaccination records and no appointment is necessary. If they have any questions, they can contact Sachse Fire-Rescue at (469) 429-4791.

