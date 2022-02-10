Subscribe
Lady Mustangs win district, begin playoffs next Monday

by | Feb 10, 2022 | Latest, Sports

The Sachse Lady Mustangs clinched the undefeated District 9-6A championship with a 68-24 win over Naaman Forest on Tuesday night.

Despite just a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter, Sachse (13-0, 21-8) outscored Naaman Forest 27-2 in the third quarter to win. Three Lady Mustangs hit double figures, with Crislyn Rose leading the team with 27 points.

Sachse is now preparing for the postseason, facing Skyline next Monday at North Forney High School for the bi-district playoff round. The tip-off for the contest will be at 7 p.m.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

