Senior center ramping up activities

Sachse seniors looking for an active social community to join have a local, affordable option.

After a long hiatus because of the pandemic, the Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center is slowly building back its programming after reopening in June 2021.

The cost of an annual membership is $6 per year for Sachse residents and $12 for non-residents. Each membership is all-inclusive and covers any activity the center hosts. In order to be eligible for a membership, an individual must be over the age of 50.

Since reopening, the residents have been eager to get back and see their friends, said Senior Center Manager Robin Woodward, but the numbers have not yet returned to their pre-pandemic levels. Area businesses are also allowed inside which has brought back the community potluck once a month and the several sponsored luncheons hosted by the center.

For the potluck, a community sponsor will provide an entree and seniors will bring their own side dishes.

During the luncheons, an outside sponsor provides a full lunch for the seniors and presents on a topic such as Medicare. Woodward said there are usually six luncheons per month for the seniors.

