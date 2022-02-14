Subscribe
Early voting begins

Feb 14, 2022

Early voting begins today and runs through Feb. 25 for the March 1 primaries.

Sachse residents will have the opportunity to vote for a plethora of local, state and federal candidates to decide who will appear on the November ballot. Texas is an open primary state which means residents may vote in the Republican or Democratic primary, but not both.

At the federal level, residents will vote for candidates running for United States Representative, District 3 and District 5, depending on where they live.

Some of the state offices on the ballot include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, railroad commissioner, commissioner of agriculture and district attorney.

Local offices include county judge, county clerk, district clerk and county commissioner, Place 2.

Voters in the Republican primary will also have the opportunity to vote for several propositions on the ballot.

Early voting in Dallas County will take place from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. through Friday, Feb. 18, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, and 12-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. There will be no early voting Monday, Feb. 21. It will resume from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 until Friday, Feb. 25.

Collin County early voting hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Friday, Feb. 18, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, and 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. Early voting locations will be closed Monday, Feb. 21. It will resume Tuesday, Feb. 22-25 from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Collin County residents can find election information including sample ballots at collincountytx.gov/elections/. Dallas County’s election information can be found at dallascountyvotes.org/.

