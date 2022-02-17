City Secretary takes winding path to role

A city secretary does more than just take notes at a council meeting or organize city records.

Sachse announced Leah Granger would become the city’s permanent secretary after removing her interim tag during the Jan. 18 regular council meeting. Granger was sworn in during the Monday, Feb. 7 council meeting.

However, Granger didn’t take a linear path to becoming a city secretary. She never worked for a municipality prior to joining Sachse in 2019 as a public works coordinator.

Granger said she spent a lot of time working with cities during her time at the engineering firm Freese and Nichols, where she worked for 17 years, and said, “it’s been interesting to see projects and inner workings from the city side.”

Last May, Granger became the executive assistant to City Manager Gina Nash. It was only a matter of months before Granger changed jobs again, becoming the interim secretary in September 2021 following the departure of Michelle Lewis Sirianni.

