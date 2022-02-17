Subscribe
Council hears update on Charter Review Commission

Feb 17, 2022

One of the most important legal documents of the city will be reviewed — and updated — after eight years.

Sachse’s charter was last amended in 2013, a process completed by most cities every five to 10 years.

A city’s charter is drafted after it reaches 5,000 people. It functions as the city’s constitution laying out its government and is the most important document in any city.

Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose, along with City Attorney Joe Gorfida, briefed council on the research staff had completed on a charter review commission during the Monday, Feb. 7 combined council meeting. Rose said staff recommends a 15-member commission with each councilmember getting two appointments and the mayor having three.

Resident Matthew Holboke came forward to comment on the commission. He raised an issue about Felix and King, who both announced they would not be seeking re-election in January, having the ability to appoint five of a 15-member commission that would make decisions after their terms expire in May.

At this time, meetings may take place every other Monday or Thursday during weeks when council does not meet. 

“Because it is a tedious process, we recommend reviewing it in sections and taking chunks at a time to discuss any potential amendments desired,” Rose said. “We’d also like to incorporate public feedback opportunities at the start of each meeting.”

For the full story, see the Feb. 17 issue of the Sachse News.

