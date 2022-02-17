Mayoral candidate wants to continue progress

After serving three terms on the Sachse City Council, Jeff Bickerstaff is looking to build on the city’s progress.

“I would like to continue the progress the city has made over the past several years,” Bickerstaff said. “This includes maintaining our wonderful quality of life, growing the sense of community already established and fostering local, regional and State relationships that have been built.”

Bickerstaff said some of the projects he wants to build on include The Station, the Fifth Street construction/redevelopment and attracting commercial ventures such as Evolve Biologics.

“My experience gained while serving on the City Council for three terms gives me the unique insight to lead the Council on this journey,” Bickerstaff said.

As mayor, Bickerstaff said his biggest strength would be building relationships. He currently serves as the liaison between Garland ISD and council.

“In order to accomplish great things, you must be able to build and maintain strong relationships internally and externally,” Bickerstaff said.

Bickerstaff holds a master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning and worked as a city employee for 17 years before starting his own private insurance company in 2011.

“I am innovative and always look for potential better ways to accomplish stated objectives,” Bickerstaff said. “I can inspire others toward the achievement of common goals and communicate in a way that empowers them.”

Bickerstaff is one of two candidates currently running for mayor.

The election will be held May 7 and early voting will run from April 25-May 3.

