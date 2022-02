The deadline to file an application for a mail-in ballot is Friday, Feb. 18.

Texas Secretary of State John Scott released step-by-step instructions on new identification requirements for mail-in ballots.

Scott reminded Texans that the new application for ballot by mail (ABBM) and carrier envelopes for mail-in ballots now require identification information to be processed and accepted by a county early voting clerk.

More information on the procedure can be found here.