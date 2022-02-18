Subscribe
Sachse loses in area round

Despite jumping out to a quick lead, the Sachse Lady Mustangs couldn’t win in the area championship round.

Sachse (13-0, 22-9) lost 46-45 on Thursday night against Cedar Hill. The Lady Mustangs led 13-3 in the first quarter and held a four-point halftime lead, but struggled in the third quarter.

They were outscored 12-1 in the third quarter and trailed by as many as 12 points in the fourth before cutting the lead to one late. Crislyn Rose and Londyn Oliphant led the team with 11 points apiece. Cedar Hill advances to play Duncanville in the next round.

For more news and sports stories see The Sachse News either in print or online.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

