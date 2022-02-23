Police Chief gives yearly crime report

Sachse’s overall total number of crimes increased, but the increase should not cause alarm. Police Chief Bryan Sylvester presented the city’s annual crime statistics during the regular council meeting Monday, Feb. 21.

“Although we had a jump in crime, 2020 was an anomaly because of COVID,” Sylvester said. “This year brought us back to where we’ve typically seen our numbers.”

The biggest contributors to the overall rise in crime have been increasing numbers of theft and financial crimes, said Sylvester. The department is also ramping up efforts to implement ethics training to add to its implicit bias and resiliency training.

In other business, the mayor and two councilmembers appointed residents to the Charter Review Commission and approved a charge, which explains the task commissioners will be asked to complete. The remaining appointments will be made at the next meeting.

Additionally, council accepted the city’s audit and recognized former Financial Director Teresa Savage who retired Jan. 31.

