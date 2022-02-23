Schools closed Feb. 24

All Garland ISD schools and offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 24 because of winter weather.
After-school activities Wednesday, Feb. 23 are also canceled. Any sports or arts practices today will conclude by 5 p.m.
All Garland ISD schools and offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 24 because of winter weather.
After-school activities Wednesday, Feb. 23 are also canceled. Any sports or arts practices today will conclude by 5 p.m.
Related News
In a state where about one in seven Texans work in an agricultural-related job, it’s important to give them the proper learning opportunities in high school. Garland ISD has around 1,800 students in its agricultural program spread out across the district’s high...
For the first time in Garland ISD history, students and staff had the chance to show off their talents in a districtwide art show. Journey to Joy was the district’s first Black history event held at the Patty Granville Performing Arts Center. An artists reception took...
Sachse’s newly opened regional acute care hospital is getting closer to being able to offer its full complement of services to all patients. Trinity Regional Hospital hosted The Joint Commission, a nonprofit which accredits health care organizations and programs, Jan....
Residents may notice a slight change in the taste of their water in the coming weeks. The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) will temporarily change the disinfectant in its water treatment process from March 1 through March 29, 2022. The annual routine...
The candidate field is set for Sachse city and Garland ISD races in the upcoming May election. The filing window closed Friday, Feb. 18 and a total of six candidates filed for a position on the ballot for city races. The filing deadline for a write-in candidates is...
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Collin and Dallas Counties until 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. Overall, there was less precipitation than expected, but there has still been ice accumulation up to one-tenth of an inch. Freezing rain is expected to move in...
All Sachse city facilities will be closed Thursday, Feb. 24 because of winter weather. Police and fire services will not be affected by the closure and will be available for emergency situations. CWD will also not pick up tomorrow because of the weather.
Sachse’s overall total number of crimes increased, but the increase should not cause alarm. Police Chief Bryan Sylvester presented the city’s annual crime statistics during the regular council meeting Monday, Feb. 21. “Although we had a jump in crime, 2020 was an...
Despite jumping out to a quick lead, the Sachse Lady Mustangs couldn't win in the area championship round. Sachse (13-0, 22-9) lost 46-45 on Thursday night against Cedar Hill. The Lady Mustangs led 13-3 in the first quarter and held a four-point halftime lead, but...
The deadline to file an application for a mail-in ballot is Friday, Feb. 18. Texas Secretary of State John Scott released step-by-step instructions on new identification requirements for mail-in ballots. Scott reminded Texans that the new application for ballot by...
0 Comments