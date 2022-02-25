Art show, dance exhibition honors Black History Month

For the first time in Garland ISD history, students and staff had the chance to show off their talents in a districtwide art show.

Journey to Joy was the district’s first Black history event held at the Patty Granville Performing Arts Center. An artists reception took place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 and featured an art exhibition and dance performances from across the district including step teams from Hudson Middle School and Sachse High School.

Lakisha Culpepper serves as a community liaison to African Americans in the district and began working on the planning for the event in July 2021. She said it was important to her to make sure the event had a theme that would lend itself well to a variety of art mediums and a catalyst to share any story.

“I wanted to have as many ways to participate for as many students as possible,” Culpepper said. “I reached out to Ms. Lugrand-Emery to have her curate art pieces in addition to having the performance.”

All the art displayed in the arts center is all Black History Month themed, said Culpepper. It is broken down between staff art along the walls and a centrally located student exhibit in the foyer. The exhibition began Feb. 8 and ended Tuesday, Feb. 22.

For the full story, see the Feb. 24 issue of the Sachse News.