Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Art show, dance exhibition honors Black History Month

by | Feb 25, 2022 | Latest

For the first time in Garland ISD history, students and staff had the chance to show off their talents in a districtwide art show.

Journey to Joy was the district’s first Black history event held at the Patty Granville Performing Arts Center. An artists reception took place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 and featured an art exhibition and dance performances from across the district including step teams from Hudson Middle School and Sachse High School.

Lakisha Culpepper serves as a community liaison to African Americans in the district and began working on the planning for the event in July 2021. She said it was important to her to make sure the event had a theme that would lend itself well to a variety of art mediums and a catalyst to share any story.

“I wanted to have as many ways to participate for as many students as possible,” Culpepper said. “I reached out to Ms. Lugrand-Emery to have her curate art pieces in addition to having the performance.”

All the art displayed in the arts center is all Black History Month themed, said Culpepper. It is broken down between staff art along the walls and a centrally located student exhibit in the foyer. The exhibition began Feb. 8 and ended Tuesday, Feb. 22.

For the full story, see the Feb. 24 issue of the Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

FFA students learn life skills in GISD

FFA students learn life skills in GISD

Feb 25, 2022 |

In a state where about one in seven Texans work in an agricultural-related job, it’s important to give them the proper learning opportunities in high school. Garland ISD has around 1,800 students in its agricultural program spread out across the district’s high...

read more
Trinity Regional Hospital expands surgical services

Trinity Regional Hospital expands surgical services

Feb 25, 2022 |

Sachse’s newly opened regional acute care hospital is getting closer to being able to offer its full complement of services to all patients. Trinity Regional Hospital hosted The Joint Commission, a nonprofit which accredits health care organizations and programs, Jan....

read more
NTMWD annual maintenance scheduled for March

NTMWD annual maintenance scheduled for March

Feb 25, 2022 |

Residents may notice a slight change in the taste of their water in the coming weeks. The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) will temporarily change the disinfectant in its water treatment process from March 1 through March 29, 2022. The annual routine...

read more
Filing period officially ends; all city races contested

Filing period officially ends; all city races contested

Feb 25, 2022 |

The candidate field is set for Sachse city and Garland ISD races in the upcoming May election. The filing window closed Friday, Feb. 18 and a total of six candidates filed for a position on the ballot for city races. The filing deadline for a write-in candidates is...

read more
Winter weather warning remains in effect

Winter weather warning remains in effect

Feb 24, 2022 |

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Collin and Dallas Counties until 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.  Overall, there was less precipitation than expected, but there has still been ice accumulation up to one-tenth of an inch. Freezing rain is expected to move in...

read more
City offices closed Feb. 24

City offices closed Feb. 24

Feb 23, 2022 |

All Sachse city facilities will be closed Thursday, Feb. 24 because of winter weather. Police and fire services will not be affected by the closure and will be available for emergency situations. CWD will also not pick up tomorrow because of the weather.

read more
Schools closed Feb. 24

Schools closed Feb. 24

Feb 23, 2022 |

All Garland ISD schools and offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 24 because of winter weather. After-school activities Wednesday, Feb. 23 are also canceled. Any sports or arts practices today will conclude by 5 p.m.

read more
Police Chief gives yearly crime report

Police Chief gives yearly crime report

Feb 23, 2022 |

Sachse’s overall total number of crimes increased, but the increase should not cause alarm. Police Chief Bryan Sylvester presented the city’s annual crime statistics during the regular council meeting Monday, Feb. 21. “Although we had a jump in crime, 2020 was an...

read more
Sachse loses in area round

Sachse loses in area round

Feb 18, 2022 | ,

Despite jumping out to a quick lead, the Sachse Lady Mustangs couldn't win in the area championship round. Sachse (13-0, 22-9) lost 46-45 on Thursday night against Cedar Hill. The Lady Mustangs led 13-3 in the first quarter and held a four-point halftime lead, but...

read more
Secretary of state releases mail-in voting information

Secretary of state releases mail-in voting information

Feb 17, 2022 |

The deadline to file an application for a mail-in ballot is Friday, Feb. 18. Texas Secretary of State John Scott released step-by-step instructions on new identification requirements for mail-in ballots. Scott reminded Texans that the new application for ballot by...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021