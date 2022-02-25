FFA students learn life skills in GISD

In a state where about one in seven Texans work in an agricultural-related job, it’s important to give them the proper learning opportunities in high school.

Garland ISD has around 1,800 students in its agricultural program spread out across the district’s high schools and broken down into three learning tracks.

Students can join the animal science, applied agricultural engineering or plant science tracks and most of them join their freshman or sophomore years. National FFA Week, which began Monday, Feb. 21 is a way to recognize the students and their commitment.

A lot of the students in the Career and Technical Education’s agricultural program know what they need to do, said Glenn Sesco, an agricultural science teacher at Garland High School. He added the program helps raise the students and teach them important life skills such as responsibility and accountability.

Sesco said the program is another way students who understand certain theoretical concepts experience the practical implementation of them. He described students he’s taught who have “light bulb moments” where a mathematical concept, such as the Pythagorean theorem, clicks when they get hands-on experience.

“I want a self-motivated young person who has a good work ethic,” Sesco said. “Even if they don’t go into the agricultural industry, they will be able to know where their food comes from and how important agriculture is to everything.”

