Filing period officially ends; all city races contested

The candidate field is set for Sachse city and Garland ISD races in the upcoming May election.

The filing window closed Friday, Feb. 18 and a total of six candidates filed for a position on the ballot for city races. The filing deadline for a write-in candidates is Friday, Feb. 25.

There are three city positions on the ballot: places five and six and mayor. Garland ISD is also having elections with place 1, place 2 and place 3 on the ballot.

The last day to register to vote for the May election will be April 7. Early voting will begin April 25 and ends May 3.

Collin County residents can check their status at collincountytx.gov/elections. Dallas county residents can see relevant election information at dallascountyvotes.org.

For the full story, see the Feb. 24 issue of the Sachse News.