Trinity Regional Hospital expands surgical services

Sachse’s newly opened regional acute care hospital is getting closer to being able to offer its full complement of services to all patients.

Trinity Regional Hospital hosted The Joint Commission, a nonprofit which accredits health care organizations and programs, Jan. 19-21. The hospital was awarded the commission’s Gold Seal of Approval, which is the highest accreditation rank receivable.

Trinity’s Chief Nursing Officer Kim Caraway said the choice to become accredited is completely voluntary, but was always a goal for the hospital administration. She emphasized the choice to be evaluated by The Joint Commission was because of the organization’s status as having the most rigorous standards, 265 of them, for a health care institution to meet.

The standards are developed in accordance with the latest health care procedures and scientific literature..

“Having worked in hospital leadership for more than 20 years,” Caraway said. “I’ve seen the value of developing a system focused on The Joint Commission’s Hospital Standards, and the positive impact it has on improving the quality of care for patients.”

The hospital also chose to undergo Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, CMS, certification simultaneously, said Caraway. By being certified, Trinity will have a CMS Certification Number, which certifies compliance with Medicare and/or Medicaid health provider standards and allows the hospital to participate in those programs as well.

For the full story, see the Feb. 24 issue of the Sachse News.