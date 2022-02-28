Possible human remains found in Sachse

Sachse Police responded to a call Saturday, Feb. 26 because “possible human remains” were found on a property.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers arrived at the scene, near the 4500 block of Merritt Road, and talked with the property owner. The owner led them to a creek area where the possible partial human remains were found.

The remains were secured by Sachse Police and have been sent off to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. Sachse officers and other local law enforcement agencies are continuing to search the property in an attempt to find more remains of the individual.

The remains were originally found by a landscaping crew who was working on the property and they pointed out the location to the property owner.

The investigation remains ongoing and Sachse Police will release more information as it becomes available.