Primary polls open until 7 p.m.

Election Day is here for the Texas Primaries and Sachse voters are asked to cast their ballot in either the Republican or Democrat ­— but not both — primaries.

Voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m statewide.

Sachse voters who reside in Collin County can cast their ballot at the Murphy Community Center, located at 205 North Murphy Road, Wylie Senior Recreation Center, located at 800 Thomas Street, or at Collin College Wylie Campus, located at 391 Country Club Road.

Dallas County voters can cast their ballot at the Michael J. Felix Community Center, located at 3815 Sachse Road and in the practice gym at Hudson Middle School, located at 4405 Hudson Drive.

Voters can also cast their ballot at any polling location in the county in which they are registered to vote.

Residents will vote on several federal, state and county seats. The winner of the Republican and Democratic primary for each position will face each other in the November elections.

Residents will cast a ballot for United States Representative Districts 3 or District 5, depending on where they live within the city.

State elections include governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, among other positions.

There will be several county seats on the ballot, depending on the county in which a voter is registered to vote as well as state legislators.

Sample ballots can be found at collincountytx.gov or dallascountyvotes.org.