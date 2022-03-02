Election results are coming in

Unofficial election results are in with 100% of Collin County precincts reporting. Dallas County has had all but three vote centers report totals ahead of the 7 p.m. March 2 deadline.

Although the results are yet unknown for many state and federal races as precincts continue to count ballots, officials have called several key races.

In U.S. District 3, incumbent Van Taylor will face challenger Keith Self in a runoff election. Lance Gooden, U.S. District 5, ran unopposed.

The winner of the runoff between Taylor and Self will face Sandeep Srivastava in November. The Democratic primary race for U.S. District 5 Tartisha Hill and Kathleen Bailey has yet to be called.

Gov. Greg Abbott and will face Beto O’Rourke, who handily won the Democratic primary, in November for the gubernatorial seat.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who was facing several challenges has also been declared the winner of his race.

The race for Attorney General will likely head to a runoff between incumbent Ken Paxton and George P. Bush.

In the county races, County Judge Chris Hill secured the Republican nomination against his challenger, Lee Finley. In the Democratic primary, Joshua Murray narrowly edged out David M. Smith. Hill and Murray will face each other in the November election for the County Judge seat.

County Clerk Stacey Kemp, County Commissioners Cheryl Williams and Duncan Webb faced no challengers in the Republican primary nor will they have face a Democratic challenger in November.

The race for the district clerk in the Republican primary resulted in no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote meaning the race is headed to a runoff. The winner of the runoff will face Democratic nominee Alyssa Dequeant.

Some Dallas County vote totals are still being tallied and results will not be available until every ballot has been counted.

State Senator for District 8, Angela Paxton, won her primary and will face Jonathan Cocks in November. Bob Hall, State Senator District 5, ran unopposed and will face Prince S. Giadolor, who won the Democratic primary, in November.

For more results, see the March 10 issue.