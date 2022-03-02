Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Election results are coming in

by | Mar 2, 2022 | Latest

Unofficial election results are in with 100% of Collin County precincts reporting. Dallas County has had all but three vote centers report totals ahead of the 7 p.m. March 2 deadline.

Although the results are yet unknown for many state and federal races as precincts continue to count ballots, officials have called several key races.

In U.S. District 3, incumbent Van Taylor will face challenger Keith Self in a runoff election. Lance Gooden, U.S. District 5, ran unopposed.

The winner of the runoff between Taylor and Self will face Sandeep Srivastava in November. The Democratic primary race for U.S. District 5 Tartisha Hill and Kathleen Bailey has yet to be called.

Gov. Greg Abbott and will face Beto O’Rourke, who handily won the Democratic primary, in November for the gubernatorial seat.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who was facing several challenges has also been declared the winner of his race.

The race for Attorney General will likely head to a runoff between incumbent Ken Paxton and George P. Bush.

In the county races, County Judge Chris Hill secured the Republican nomination against his challenger, Lee Finley. In the Democratic primary, Joshua Murray narrowly edged out David M. Smith. Hill and Murray will face each other in the November election for the County Judge seat.

County Clerk Stacey Kemp, County Commissioners Cheryl Williams and Duncan Webb faced no challengers in the Republican primary nor will they have face a Democratic challenger in November.

The race for the district clerk in the Republican primary resulted in no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote meaning the race is headed to a runoff. The winner of the runoff will face Democratic nominee Alyssa Dequeant.

Some Dallas County vote totals are still being tallied and results will not be available until every ballot has been counted.

State Senator for District 8, Angela Paxton, won her primary and will face Jonathan Cocks in November. Bob Hall, State Senator District 5, ran unopposed and will face Prince S. Giadolor, who won the Democratic primary, in November.

For more results, see the March 10 issue.

0 Comments

Related News

Taylor drops re-election bid

Taylor drops re-election bid

Mar 3, 2022 |

U.S. District 3 Rep. Van Taylor announced he will concede his bid for re-election to his runoff opponent, Keith Self, after admitting to a nine-month extramarital affair. The two-term Republican made the announcement Wednesday, March 2. “About a year ago, I made a...

read more
Foundation supporters have fun, raise funds at event

Foundation supporters have fun, raise funds at event

Mar 3, 2022 |

Wylie residents dusted off their boots, enjoyed a plate of barbeque and opened their pocketbooks — all in the name of education. The annual Boots N’ Barbeque Gala, the largest fundraising event for the Wylie Education Foundation, was held Saturday, Feb. 26 at...

read more
Candidate wants to manage city growth

Candidate wants to manage city growth

Mar 3, 2022 |

Sachse resident Adrian Rodriguez, who is running for City Council Place 6, is looking to efficiently grow the city and keep its small town charm. “I primarily would like the opportunity to serve in hopes of continuing to build and expand the city of Sachse while...

read more
Crime stats reveal increases in some areas

Crime stats reveal increases in some areas

Mar 3, 2022 |

Crime once again increased in Sachse, but not to an unusual level over the past five years, according to Police Chief Bryan Sylvester.   There were 661 crimes in Sachse in 2021, a 24% increase from the 533 crimes in 2020. “Although we had a jump in crime,...

read more
Sachse wins season-opener over Wylie East

Sachse wins season-opener over Wylie East

Mar 1, 2022 | ,

The Sachse Mustangs had their opening season tournament canceled but were still able to get one game under their belt. Sachse (1-0) was slated to play in the Wylie East tournament but instead just played the Raiders Monday night in a 15-9 victory. The Mustangs raced...

read more
Primary polls open until 7 p.m.

Primary polls open until 7 p.m.

Mar 1, 2022 |

Election Day is here for the Texas Primaries and Sachse voters are asked to cast their ballot in either the Republican or Democrat ­— but not both — primaries. Voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m statewide. Sachse voters who reside in Collin County...

read more
Possible human remains found in Sachse

Possible human remains found in Sachse

Feb 28, 2022 |

Sachse Police responded to a call Saturday, Feb. 26 because “possible human remains” were found on a property. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers arrived at the scene, near the 4500 block of Merritt Road, and talked with the property owner. The owner led them to a creek...

read more
FFA students learn life skills in GISD

FFA students learn life skills in GISD

Feb 25, 2022 |

In a state where about one in seven Texans work in an agricultural-related job, it’s important to give them the proper learning opportunities in high school. Garland ISD has around 1,800 students in its agricultural program spread out across the district’s high...

read more
Art show, dance exhibition honors Black History Month

Art show, dance exhibition honors Black History Month

Feb 25, 2022 |

For the first time in Garland ISD history, students and staff had the chance to show off their talents in a districtwide art show. Journey to Joy was the district’s first Black history event held at the Patty Granville Performing Arts Center. An artists reception took...

read more
Trinity Regional Hospital expands surgical services

Trinity Regional Hospital expands surgical services

Feb 25, 2022 |

Sachse’s newly opened regional acute care hospital is getting closer to being able to offer its full complement of services to all patients. Trinity Regional Hospital hosted The Joint Commission, a nonprofit which accredits health care organizations and programs, Jan....

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021