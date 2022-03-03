Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Foundation supporters have fun, raise funds at event

by | Mar 3, 2022 | Latest

Wylie residents dusted off their boots, enjoyed a plate of barbeque and opened their pocketbooks — all in the name of education.

The annual Boots N’ Barbeque Gala, the largest fundraising event for the Wylie Education Foundation, was held Saturday, Feb. 26 at Southfork Ranch in Parker. The event featured entertainment, live and silent auctions, a candy bar, and the much-anticipated game of Heads or Tails for a large cash prize. Proceeds raised at the event will be used to fund Wylie ISD teacher grants.

The doors for the event opened at 6 p.m., giving those in attendance a chance to browse the silent auction items.

McMillan Junior High School Dean of Students Levi Turner served as the master of ceremonies for the evening, Phillip Pierceall served as auctioneer and Jennifer Sanchez served as reporter, interviewing several teachers who received foundation grants, along with student Emalee Littleton of Achieve Academy who created an animation for the gala.

“You guys fund grants to make education more assessable,” Turner said. “You have grown unique ideas to connect better with students in the classroom, and in the last 20 years you have impacted more than 200,000 movement makers and Titanic thinkers.”

For the full story, see the March 3 issue of the Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

Taylor drops re-election bid

Taylor drops re-election bid

Mar 3, 2022 |

U.S. District 3 Rep. Van Taylor announced he will concede his bid for re-election to his runoff opponent, Keith Self, after admitting to a nine-month extramarital affair. The two-term Republican made the announcement Wednesday, March 2. “About a year ago, I made a...

read more
Candidate wants to manage city growth

Candidate wants to manage city growth

Mar 3, 2022 |

Sachse resident Adrian Rodriguez, who is running for City Council Place 6, is looking to efficiently grow the city and keep its small town charm. “I primarily would like the opportunity to serve in hopes of continuing to build and expand the city of Sachse while...

read more
Crime stats reveal increases in some areas

Crime stats reveal increases in some areas

Mar 3, 2022 |

Crime once again increased in Sachse, but not to an unusual level over the past five years, according to Police Chief Bryan Sylvester.   There were 661 crimes in Sachse in 2021, a 24% increase from the 533 crimes in 2020. “Although we had a jump in crime,...

read more
Election results are coming in

Election results are coming in

Mar 2, 2022 |

Unofficial election results are in with 100% of Collin County precincts reporting. Dallas County has had all but three vote centers report totals ahead of the 7 p.m. March 2 deadline. Although the results are yet unknown for many state and federal races as precincts...

read more
Sachse wins season-opener over Wylie East

Sachse wins season-opener over Wylie East

Mar 1, 2022 | ,

The Sachse Mustangs had their opening season tournament canceled but were still able to get one game under their belt. Sachse (1-0) was slated to play in the Wylie East tournament but instead just played the Raiders Monday night in a 15-9 victory. The Mustangs raced...

read more
Primary polls open until 7 p.m.

Primary polls open until 7 p.m.

Mar 1, 2022 |

Election Day is here for the Texas Primaries and Sachse voters are asked to cast their ballot in either the Republican or Democrat ­— but not both — primaries. Voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m statewide. Sachse voters who reside in Collin County...

read more
Possible human remains found in Sachse

Possible human remains found in Sachse

Feb 28, 2022 |

Sachse Police responded to a call Saturday, Feb. 26 because “possible human remains” were found on a property. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers arrived at the scene, near the 4500 block of Merritt Road, and talked with the property owner. The owner led them to a creek...

read more
FFA students learn life skills in GISD

FFA students learn life skills in GISD

Feb 25, 2022 |

In a state where about one in seven Texans work in an agricultural-related job, it’s important to give them the proper learning opportunities in high school. Garland ISD has around 1,800 students in its agricultural program spread out across the district’s high...

read more
Art show, dance exhibition honors Black History Month

Art show, dance exhibition honors Black History Month

Feb 25, 2022 |

For the first time in Garland ISD history, students and staff had the chance to show off their talents in a districtwide art show. Journey to Joy was the district’s first Black history event held at the Patty Granville Performing Arts Center. An artists reception took...

read more
Trinity Regional Hospital expands surgical services

Trinity Regional Hospital expands surgical services

Feb 25, 2022 |

Sachse’s newly opened regional acute care hospital is getting closer to being able to offer its full complement of services to all patients. Trinity Regional Hospital hosted The Joint Commission, a nonprofit which accredits health care organizations and programs, Jan....

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021