Crime stats reveal increases in some areas

Crime once again increased in Sachse, but not to an unusual level over the past five years, according to Police Chief Bryan Sylvester.

There were 661 crimes in Sachse in 2021, a 24% increase from the 533 crimes in 2020.

“Although we had a jump in crime, 2020 was an anomaly because of COVID,” Sylvester said. “This year brought us back to where we’ve typically seen our numbers.”

Crime is broken in two categories: Part 1 and Part 2.

Part 1 crimes include aggravated assault, simple assault, sexual assault, robbery, residential burglary, building burglary, vehicle burglary, auto theft and theft. Part 2 crimes include criminal mischief, forgery/fraud, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, drug possession/paraphernalia and DWI.

According to data provided by Sachse Police Department, there were 214 Part 1 crimes in 2021, up 13% from 189 in 2020 and 447 Part 2 crimes, up 30% from 344 reported in 2020.

While most crimes went up, a few decreased. Residential burglaries were cut in half from 12 to six, and the police chief said he is pleased that they remained low.

“These are unheard of numbers not only in Sachse but in the region,” Sylvester said. “You just don’t see that for our size city, our demographics, our population, six residential burglaries on a normal year-to-year basis. We’re very fortunate in that regard.”

