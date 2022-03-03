Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Taylor drops re-election bid

by | Mar 3, 2022 | Latest

U.S. District 3 Rep. Van Taylor announced he will concede his bid for re-election to his runoff opponent, Keith Self, after admitting to a nine-month extramarital affair.

The two-term Republican made the announcement Wednesday, March 2.

“About a year ago, I made a horrible mistake that has caused deep hurt and pain among those I love most in this world,” Taylor wrote in an email to supporters. “I had an affair, it was wrong, and it was the greatest failure of my life.”

He finished Tuesday’s primary race with 49% of the vote and Self, a former Collin County judge, had 27% of the vote.

The day before the primary, Breitbart News published a story alleging Taylor paid a Plano woman, Tania Joya, a former jihadist, $5,000 to stay quiet about the affair. Joya was once married to an American, who converted to Islam and became a leader in the Islamic State (ISIS).

According to Texas election laws, Taylor has until March 16 to submit his intent to withdraw from the race in writing to the state Republican Party chair.

Self will then become the Republican nominee for the district and he will face Democratic nominee Sandeep Srivastava in November.

To support your local newspaper, subscribe to The Sachse News’ print or online edition.

0 Comments

Related News

Foundation supporters have fun, raise funds at event

Foundation supporters have fun, raise funds at event

Mar 3, 2022 |

Wylie residents dusted off their boots, enjoyed a plate of barbeque and opened their pocketbooks — all in the name of education. The annual Boots N’ Barbeque Gala, the largest fundraising event for the Wylie Education Foundation, was held Saturday, Feb. 26 at...

read more
Candidate wants to manage city growth

Candidate wants to manage city growth

Mar 3, 2022 |

Sachse resident Adrian Rodriguez, who is running for City Council Place 6, is looking to efficiently grow the city and keep its small town charm. “I primarily would like the opportunity to serve in hopes of continuing to build and expand the city of Sachse while...

read more
Crime stats reveal increases in some areas

Crime stats reveal increases in some areas

Mar 3, 2022 |

Crime once again increased in Sachse, but not to an unusual level over the past five years, according to Police Chief Bryan Sylvester.   There were 661 crimes in Sachse in 2021, a 24% increase from the 533 crimes in 2020. “Although we had a jump in crime,...

read more
Election results are coming in

Election results are coming in

Mar 2, 2022 |

Unofficial election results are in with 100% of Collin County precincts reporting. Dallas County has had all but three vote centers report totals ahead of the 7 p.m. March 2 deadline. Although the results are yet unknown for many state and federal races as precincts...

read more
Sachse wins season-opener over Wylie East

Sachse wins season-opener over Wylie East

Mar 1, 2022 | ,

The Sachse Mustangs had their opening season tournament canceled but were still able to get one game under their belt. Sachse (1-0) was slated to play in the Wylie East tournament but instead just played the Raiders Monday night in a 15-9 victory. The Mustangs raced...

read more
Primary polls open until 7 p.m.

Primary polls open until 7 p.m.

Mar 1, 2022 |

Election Day is here for the Texas Primaries and Sachse voters are asked to cast their ballot in either the Republican or Democrat ­— but not both — primaries. Voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m statewide. Sachse voters who reside in Collin County...

read more
Possible human remains found in Sachse

Possible human remains found in Sachse

Feb 28, 2022 |

Sachse Police responded to a call Saturday, Feb. 26 because “possible human remains” were found on a property. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers arrived at the scene, near the 4500 block of Merritt Road, and talked with the property owner. The owner led them to a creek...

read more
FFA students learn life skills in GISD

FFA students learn life skills in GISD

Feb 25, 2022 |

In a state where about one in seven Texans work in an agricultural-related job, it’s important to give them the proper learning opportunities in high school. Garland ISD has around 1,800 students in its agricultural program spread out across the district’s high...

read more
Art show, dance exhibition honors Black History Month

Art show, dance exhibition honors Black History Month

Feb 25, 2022 |

For the first time in Garland ISD history, students and staff had the chance to show off their talents in a districtwide art show. Journey to Joy was the district’s first Black history event held at the Patty Granville Performing Arts Center. An artists reception took...

read more
Trinity Regional Hospital expands surgical services

Trinity Regional Hospital expands surgical services

Feb 25, 2022 |

Sachse’s newly opened regional acute care hospital is getting closer to being able to offer its full complement of services to all patients. Trinity Regional Hospital hosted The Joint Commission, a nonprofit which accredits health care organizations and programs, Jan....

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021