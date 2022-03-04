Garland ISD trustees receive academic report

Garland ISD experienced some of the frequently discussed “learning loss,” according to data provided in the 2021 Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR).

A summary of TAPR data was presented to the Garland ISD Board of Trustees during their regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22.

As required by law, the board had the report presented during a public hearing to give residents a chance to comment. No residents came forward to comment on the report.

Victoria Salgado Joyner, director of research, assessment, and accountability, presented the findings to the board.

The 2021 TAPR did not include an accreditation rating for the district because of a hold from the Texas Education Agency, Salgado Joyner said. The accountability rating was also not rated because of a declared state of disaster.

Additionally, some issues with GISD’s special education programs emerged when state regulators reviewed them.

“Our special education team has been working with TEA to submit a plan of improvement as required by the results driven accountability system,” Salgado Joyner said.

Each year, the district receives the report which highlights student academic achievement, school attendance and graduation rates. The main feature is STAAR testing results, which dropped from their 2019 levels as the school district combats learning loss in students.

For the full story, see the March 3 issue of the Sachse News.