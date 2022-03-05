Subscribe
Garland ISD offers annual shot clinic

by | Mar 5, 2022 | Latest

Parents looking to save money on making sure their child’s immunizations are up to date have a sweet incentive if they act fast.

Garland ISD is offering a free ice cream voucher to rising seventh grade students who receive their vaccines between Monday, March 7 and Friday, March 11 at either the Garland Health Department or GISD Enrollment Center Clinic.

All students entering seventh grade are required by the state to be up to date with their meningitis vaccine and tetanus booster before the start of the fall semester. Certain students who qualify are able to receive the shots for free at the GISD Enrollment Center Clinic. 

At the enrollment clinic, appointments are required, but walk-ins are welcome at the health department.

Additionally, parents can save money on the required meningitis, tetanus  and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines, up to $185 and $424, respectively, by participating in the district’s vaccination program. They can also avoid long lines in the summer when parents may scramble to have their children vaccinated on time.

“This initiative is very important,” GISD Health Outreach Coordinator Zela Daniel said. “It bundles three important vaccines: Tdap booster, first dose of Meningitis and HPV.”

The last Tdap vaccine is administered to children when they are 4-5 years old, said Daniel, and the CDC recommends a booster when children turn 11. She added meningitis infections can cause serious damage, even if treated, and adolescents face the most risk.

“HPV is the only vaccine that prevents cancer in females and males,” Daniel said. “The HPV vaccine can prevent over 90% of cancers caused by HPV.”

For parents unable to make the clinic this week, weekly appointments are available at the GISD Enrollmcent Center Clinic every Wednesday. They can call (972) 494-8538 to schedule an appointment.

For more information, visit garlandisd.net/programs-services/health-services/immunizations.

