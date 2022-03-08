Subscribe
Deceased veteran honored by city

by | Mar 8, 2022 | Latest

An important figure in the lives of several councilmembers was honored with a proclamation from Mayor Mike Felix.

Resident Jackie Eichelberger received the proclamation honoring her husband, the late Lt. Gen. Charles B. Eichelberger during the regular council meeting Monday, March 7.

Councilmembers Brett Franks and Cullen King shared their stories about how the man affectionately called “The General” touched their lives. Jackie Eichelberger’s family was also in attendance to share the occasion.

After the calmness and solidarity, council took up an item to remove Economic Development Corporation President Spencer Hauenstein from the board of directors. The action item was on the agenda because of an email Hauenstein sent to councilmember Jeff Bickerstaff.

Bickerstaff, who is also campaigning for mayor, asked for the action item to be put on the agenda seeking to remove Hauenstein without cause.

“An email that’s sent from anybody to anybody else in this manner is not appropriate for someone who sits on one of our boards,” Bickerstaff said.

The email in question, sent by Hauenstein to Bickerstaff, said Bickerstaff’s victory in the mayoral race, “will come at a very high cost to you and those around you.” In Bickerstaff’s response to the email in a Facebook post, he described the email as “threats” and “political intimidation.”

Hauenstein was removed from the board in a 4-3 vote with councilmembers Lindsey, King and Millsap voting against removal. Councilmembers Franks, Haworth and Bickerstaff voted with Felix to remove Hauenstein.

In other business, the remainder of the Charter Review Commission was appointed. Council also filled vacancies on different boards and commissions, but Hauenstein’s spot on the EDC remains vacant.

For the full story, see the March 17 issue of The Sachse News.

