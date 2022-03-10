Abbott to face O’Rourke in November election

Unofficial election results are in with 100% of polling locations reporting, and Gov. Greg Abbott will face Beto O’Rourke in November for the Texas gubernatorial seat.

Although the results are unofficial, the primary results will be canvassed and certified by the Legislature by March 13. The primary runoff election will be held Tuesday, May 24.

Election Day was Tuesday, March 1 and voters cast their ballots for several federal, state and county seats. The winner of the Republican and Democratic primary for each position will face each other in the Nov. 8 election.

In U.S. District 3, incumbent Van Taylor was originally set to face challenger Keith Self in a runoff election. Taylor announced he would drop out of the race because of an extramarital affair and has until March 16 to do so. Lance Gooden, U.S. District 5, ran unopposed.

The winner of the runoff between Taylor and Self will face Sandeep Srivastava in November. The Democratic nominee for U.S. District 5 will be Tartisha Hill after a close race with Kathleen Bailey. Hill will face Gooden in the November election.

In the Republican primary for state offices, Abbott pulled in just under 60% of the vote, with the two closest challengers Don Huffines receiving roughly 16% and Allen West receiving about 15% of the vote.

O’Rourke defeated his challengers in the Democratic primary with 95% of the vote. None of O’Rourke’s challengers received more than 2% of the vote.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also won big in the Republican primary, receiving about 75% of the vote. In the Democratic primary, Mike Collier narrowly avoided a runoff election with roughly 52% of the vote. Challengers Michelle Beckley and Carla Brailey received 25% and 23% of the vote, respectively.

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton has been pushed to a runoff election against George P. Bush for the Republican nomination. Paxton received 43% of the vote and Bush received 23%.

The Democratic primary for Attorney General will also see a runoff between Joe Jaworski, who received 35% of the vote and Rochelle Mercedes Garza, who received 31% of the vote.

Comptroller Glenn Hegar, a Republican, defeated Mark Goloby with 87% of the vote, securing the Republican nomination. Hegar will face Democrat Janet Dudding, who won with 55% of the vote, in November.

Dawn Buckingham won the Republican nomination for Commissioner of the General Land Office.

Jinny Suh, who received 42% of the vote, will face Jay Kleberg, who received 24%, in a runoff election.

Commissioner of Agriculture incumbent Sid Miller received 61% of the vote in the Republican primary and will face Democrat Susan Hays, who received 80% of the vote.

Wayne Christian received the Republican nomination for Railroad Commissioner with 52% of the vote. He will face Democrat Luke Warford, who ran unopposed.

In State Senate District 2, Republican Bob Hall ran unopposed and will face Democrat Prince Giadolor.

State Senate District 8 saw Angela Paxton winning with 66% of the vote over Matt Rostami. Paxton will face Democrat Jonathon Cocks for the seat, who ran unopposed.

In State Representative District 33, Republican incumbent Justin Holland won the nomination with nearly 60% of the vote and faces Democrat Graeson Lynskey, who received 54% of the vote in his race.

Angie Chen Button, State Representative District 112, will face the Democratic nominee, Elva Curl in November because both ran unopposed in their primaries.

Criminal District Attorney Greg Willis also ran unopposed. He also has no Democratic challenger in the upcoming election.

In county elections, Republican incumbent Chris Hill secured the nomination for County Judge defeating challenger Lee Finley with 70% of the vote. He will face Democrat Joshua Murray, who narrowly defeated David Smith, with 51% of the vote.

The Republican race for District Clerk resulted in a runoff with incumbent Lynne Finley receiving 34% of the vote and challenger Mike Gould receiving 32% of the vote. In the Democratic primary, Alyssa Dequeant had no challenger.

County Clerk Stacey Kemp had no challenger in the Repubilcan primary and will face no challenger in November.

County Commissioner Cheryl Williams, District 2, also had no challenger in the primary nor will she in November.

Dallas County voters backed County Judge Clay Jenkins with 87% of the vote in the Democratic primary and will face the Republican nominee Lauren Davis, who defeated her primary challenger Edwin Flores, with 68% of the vote.

John Cruezot held off his primary challenger, with 58% of the vote, and will face the Republican nominee, Faith Johnson, who ran unopposed, in the November election.

Felicia Pitre won the Democratic primary for District Clerk, getting 58% of the vote, and will be running unopposed in November. In the County Clerk race, John F. Warren, who received 37% of the vote, and Ann Cruz, with 34% of the vote, are headed to a runoff for the Democratic nomination. The winner of the runoff will be unopposed in the general election.

Dustin Butler also contributed to this story.