Candidate touts project management skills

by | Mar 10, 2022 | Latest

Chairperson of the Parks and Recreation Board Lindsay Buhler looks to bring her project management skills to council.

Buhler is running for place 5 on Sachse City Council. She has worked in project management and product development for 15 years in the manufacturing industry.

“My professional background of strategic planning, staying on budget and time management are important skills that I will bring to this position,” Buhler said.

Serving the community is another component of Buhler’s background. In addition to the parks board, she serves as Secretary of the Municipal Development District Board and she previously served on the Bond Advisory Board and Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee. 

“I have enjoyed learning how the city works through volunteering and hope to continue serving our community in a larger role with this opportunity,” Buhler said.
The most pressing issue for the city is its aging roadways, said Buhler, but the $50 million bond is something she thinks will help the roads and cope with Sachse’s growth.
“Continuing to plan for future repairs and fostering relationships with regional partners will be vital to keeping up with growth,” Buhler said. “Sachse should be proactive, not reactive to these major projects to better the quality of life of our residents.”
Buhler’s main goal is to serve all residents of the community in which she will serve. She said she wants to help the city grow and continue to be a great place to live and raise a family.
“With leadership focused on our residents, we can continue to shape our future while maintaining the charm we all know and love about Sachse,” Buhler said. “Serving in Sachse has brought me such joy and the privilege of meeting so many wonderful people from our community.”

